Town council takes pride in maintaining Hailsham Country Park as a community asset

Hailsham Town Council is committed to ensuring that the Hailsham Country Park, a cherished green space located off Gleneagles Drive, remains a well-maintained, safe and accessible area for the entire community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covering approximately 22 acres, the park features a combination of woodland, recreational grass areas, two ponds and a lake. It also boasts a watercourse that borders the open field area, as well as a network of all-weather footpaths designed to encourage outdoor activity for people of all ages.

With this commitment in mind, the Town Council is pleased to announce that it has recently carried out much-needed fence repairs around the park. This essential work will help maintain the park's integrity and safety, ensuring that both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy this peaceful green space without concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take great pride in the upkeep of Hailsham Country Park," said Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager. "The park offers a tranquil escape for local residents and visitors, with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like walking, fishing, jogging and picnicking. The recent fence repairs are just one of the many ways we continue to maintain the park to the highest standard for our community."

Hailsham Country Park, Gleneagles Drive

Recent and Ongoing Improvements

In recent years, the Town Council has made several notable improvements to the park, including the construction of a new path around Wentworth Pond and the resurfacing of pathways around the lake to ensure greater accessibility for those with mobility needs. These upgrades reflect the Council’s dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.

Additionally, the Council has planted a variety of new trees across the park as part of its long-term environmental objectives. The newly planted trees include species such as flowering cherries, rowans, gingko and liquidambars, contributing to the park’s biodiversity and enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

The thinning out of trees has been carried out adjacent to the park at Wentworth Wood, to improve the site and ground cover of natural flora and fauna.

A Well-Maintained, Safe Public Space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park’s high level of maintenance by the Town Council’s works staff ensures that the area remains a clean, safe and enjoyable space for all. Regular checks, upkeep and repairs are carried out to preserve the park's natural beauty and ensure it is a place people can trust for relaxation and recreation.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, commented: "We maintain several acres of public space across Hailsham, which includes everything from formal parks and recreation grounds to areas of grass, ponds and lakes. It's our priority to provide the community with a clean and safe environment to enjoy, and we are pleased to have carried out the necessary fence repairs - continuing to provide a safe and accessible space for everyone to enjoy."

Features of Hailsham Country Park

Fishing: The Hailsham Country Park Lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood) are both stocked with a variety of fish, including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike. Fishing is permitted from 16 June to 14 March.

Woodland Areas: The park's woodlands feature a rich selection of tree species, such as birch, oak, ash, maple and wild cherry, with abundant wildlife including voles, mice, lizards and weasels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access and Parking: The park is easily accessible via two free car parks, located off Holyhead Close and Gleneagles Drive. Ample directional signage is posted throughout the park to guide visitors.

For more information on the park or to report any issues, please contact the Town Council at [email protected] or call 01323 841702.