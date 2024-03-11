Transport improvements proposed between Durrington and Goring-by-Sea
West Sussex County Council is asking for the public’s views on proposals for ‘future transport improvements’.
The council said the area between Durrington and Goring-by-Sea is ‘already a busy location’ with residents travelling to schools, work and to access local services and recreation facilities.
"To support these journeys, the improvements being considered include the creation of improved routes and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists to make travelling actively an easier, safer and more appealing option,” a council spokesperson said.
"Improvements to facilities at some bus stops and junction improvements to reduce traffic congestion at the A2032/Durrington Lane/The Boulevard junction are also included in the proposals.”
The council said these improvements would help journeys to locations such as Durrington High School, Durrington-on-Sea railway station, Worthing Leisure Centre, Goring seafront as well as shopping, employment and development areas.
Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport at West Sussex County Council, said: “Following initial public engagement in 2023, which indicated that there is general support for transport improvements in this area, design proposals are now being put forward and I encourage all residents to take a look and share your feedback.
“These proposals are part of the county council’s transport strategy for Worthing, which also includes improving the A27, promoting better public transport, and providing more electric vehicle charging points.”
Full details of the proposals can be found on the consultation page and the council is encouraging residents, businesses and other users to ‘tell us what they think’ by completing the online survey.
"All feedback will be considered to help develop the final designs,” a council statement read.
"Drop-in events have also been arranged to give you the chance to view our ideas in person and speak to members of the project team.”
These events will be held at:
– Worthing Leisure Centre, Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, BN12 4ET, Thursday, March 21, 2pm to 6pm;
– Durrington High School, The Boulevard, Worthing, BN13 1JX, Monday, March 25, 4pm to 8pm.
The council spokesperson added: “The schemes are at an early stage of development and likely to depend on securing government grant funding, therefore it is expected to be several years before any construction could commence.
“The consultation is open until 11.55pm on Tuesday, April 30 and full details of the proposals can be found on our consultation page.”