Trial Hailsham Street Markets welcomed by shoppers and traders

Following the success of recent trial Hailsham Street Markets at its new location in Blackmans Yard, Market Street, the trial has been extended, with additional markets scheduled at the site from 9am to 1pm on Friday 19th September and Friday 26th September.

The aim of the trial is to assess the long-term potential of the market at its new site and operating day, considering visitor numbers, trader feedback and wider community input.

Relocated earlier this summer from its former Saturday slot at Vicarage Field, the market was moved to Blackman's Yard behind the Town Council offices to make use of a more accessible and flexible space owned by the Council. The shift to Fridays was designed to align better with trader availability and provide a more consistent experience for shoppers.

The trial has been part of a broader effort to revitalise the street market, attract a wider variety of stalls and create a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Recent markets have offered everything from local produce and artisan foods to handmade crafts, clothing and more.

Hailsham Street Market (Blackmans Yard)

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee said: "This trial has given us a valuable opportunity to explore what the future of Hailsham Street Market could look like, and it’s been heartening to see so many people come along to support it. The feedback we've received so far from both traders and residents has been fairly encouraging, and we're already starting to see how this new location could evolve into a thriving community hub."

"Having said that, we do need more support from residents and would encourage people to pop along to the markets in Blackman's Yard and more footfall would be appreciated."

"Markets have always been an important part of Hailsham’s identity, providing not only a chance to shop local but also a chance to meet, socialise and celebrate the unique character of our town. The coming weeks will be crucial as we assess the trial outcomes, but it can only be through continued community support and attendance at the markets, that it can grow into something very special for Hailsham."

Tony Lee, Hailsham Town Council's Operations and Facilities Manager, added: "From a logistical point of view, the new location has worked well, offering better access for both traders and the public. While footfall could certainly be higher, it’s important to remember that it can take time for residents to adjust to a change in day and location. What we are seeing is a solid foundation to build on, and the trial has already given us valuable insight into how the market can grow in the future – and we're now taking that learning forward as part of the wider review."

A full review of the trial will take place after the final market on 26th September, with results and next steps shared with the community.

In the meantime, Hailsham Town Council would like to thank everyone who has traded, visited and supported the trial markets so far and encourages residents to continue attending, sharing feedback, and playing an active part in shaping the market’s future.

Alongside the trial events, additional markets are being held in Vicarage Field as part of this year's Hailsham Festival Open Mornings, the next of which is this coming Saturday [13 September] from 10am–1.30pm. The event will feature market stalls, face painting and entertainment from the Long Man Morris Dancers, Steps Line Dancers, East Sussex School of Circus Arts and singer Joanna Barton. Hailsham FM will also be in attendance.

Upcoming Market Dates (Blackman's Yard, Market Street):

+ Friday 19th September, 9am–1pm

+ Friday 26th September, 9am–1pm

Hailsham Festival Open Morning Markets (Vicarage Field):

+ Saturday 13th September, 10am–1.30pm