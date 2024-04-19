Twelve places on Crawley Borough Council will be contested during May’s elections - meet the candidates

1 . c

Nationally, Labour and the Tories have both supported the Israeli government’s actions against the Palestinian people. We are not hypocrites. We oppose the murder of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. Private landlords are charging rents of £1,500 per month. On March 27 this year, TUSC forced Crawley council to vote on a petition calling on them to “borrow to build council homes at council rents” (organised by Robin Burnham and moved by Councillor Duncan Crow). This measure would help ensure provision of truly affordable homes. People are cold and going hungry. They can’t afford to pay high energy bills and buy the food they need. We demand a freeze on council tax and council rents. We want K2 and The Hawth brought back under council management, and council house repairs carried out directly by the council. This would reduce the cost of all these things and ease the burden on ordinary people. NB: This statement was issued on behalf of all the Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition candidates. Photo: BEWBUSH & NORTH BROADFIELD Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)