Twelve places on Crawley Borough Council will be contested during May’s elections - meet the candidates
Twelve places on Crawley Borough Council will be contested during May’s elections.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
The candidates have been approached for statements. Here’s what they had to say.
The polls will open on Thursday May 2. For information about postal voting, Voter ID, and the location of the polling stations, log on to the council’s website.
1. c
Nationally, Labour and the Tories have both supported the Israeli government’s actions against the Palestinian people. We are not hypocrites. We oppose the murder of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. Private landlords are charging rents of £1,500 per month. On March 27 this year, TUSC forced Crawley council to vote on a petition calling on them to “borrow to build council homes at council rents” (organised by Robin Burnham and moved by Councillor Duncan Crow). This measure would help ensure provision of truly affordable homes. People are cold and going hungry. They can’t afford to pay high energy bills and buy the food they need. We demand a freeze on council tax and council rents. We want K2 and The Hawth brought back under council management, and council house repairs carried out directly by the council. This would reduce the cost of all these things and ease the burden on ordinary people. NB: This statement was issued on behalf of all the Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition candidates. Photo: BEWBUSH & NORTH BROADFIELD Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
2. Tony Johnson - Conservative - Bewbush & North Broadfield
Bewbush has only ever had Labour councillors but how often do you see them? It can feel that Bewbush and North Broadfield is taken for granted by Labour and that we don’t ever see improvements locally, because whatever happens, Labour always wins. I want to change that, bringing more aspiration for the area and addressing the local issues that matter to residents. I will be a strong voice to champion Bewbush and North Broadfield. At the town hall, Conservative councillors have opposed Labour’s ongoing cuts to the council’s anti-social behaviour team. I too feel we should be standing with the law-abiding majority, rather than being soft on crime and anti-social behaviour. As our councillor, I will ensure I have constructive working relationships with our local police and our dedicated Police and Crime Commissioner. I will promote increased patrols, good intelligence sharing, community safety, and action on antisocial behaviour. Photo: x
3. Michael Jones - Labour - Bewbush & North Broadfield
During Michael’s time as the local councillor for Bewbush & North Broadfield he has run successful campaigns to save local play areas and safeguard greenfield sites, while securing more council housing for local people. If re-elected Michael will continue to listen to the community and put residents’ priorities first.As Leader of Crawley Borough Council Michael has been fighting on behalf of the town for better job opportunities and local facilities while speaking up for people in the face of the growing housing emergency as well as working to protect services from Tory central government budget cuts. Photo: submitted
4. Holly Smith – Bewbush & North Broadfield Green
Holly has lived in Crawley all of her life. She currently works for the NHS. She believes that we need to put community and the environment first, along with more investment in infrastructure and social housing. Holly wants to make sure we have someone on the council to speak up for the environmental and social policies that the Green Party stands for. She says we must invest in our children’s future through things like renewable energy schemes, affordable housing, strong infrastructure (e.g. public transport) and reducing our carbon footprint as much as we can. Photo: submitted