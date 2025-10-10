Two ‘drive-thrus’ could replace a car dealership on the A27 at Chichester

New ‘drive-thru’ restaurants could replace a car dealership on the A27 at Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to demolish the Vauxhall Frost buildings on the bypass and construct two buildings comprising 'drive-thru' restaurants/coffee shops and/or car service centre (Class E and Sui Generis) uses with associated parking, new substation, servicing arrangements, the installation of EV charging points and associated landscaping and infrastructure.

A planning statement by Savills said the site is owned by LME Overseas Investments Limited, a subsidiary of C Le Masurier Ltd: “Le Masurier is one of Jersey’s oldest active companies and has substantial commercial and leisure property holdings throughout the UK and Jersey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said the company ‘typically seeks to hold its assets long-term whenever possible and therefore has a vested interested in the locations where its high quality developments are delivered’.

How the Frosts site could look by PRC Architecture and Planning

“It is LME’s vision for the site to provide convenient, accessible and welcome services to users of the highway network travelling eastbound of the A27, with the future customer base complimenting (sic) that of the existing Esso Petrol Station offer directly adjoining the site.”

There was no anticipation of increased vehicle trips due to the development.

Savills said it was notable that prior to the car dealership the site was a ‘motorists restaurant’: “The proposal would therefore reinstate the historic use of the site by providing convenient facilities to users of the highway network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding access, the statement said: “The vehicular access point to the site, situated immediately opposite to the existing Frosts Showroom, from the A27 Eastbound will be retained. It will, however, be widened to accommodate suitable two-way vehicle movements, thereby removing the risk of vehicles having to wait to access the site whilst another vehicle egresses the site.

"It is the intention that vehicles would then move clockwise around the site, before rejoining the A27 by the existing Esso petrol station directly to the east. As the Esso petrol station operates 24 hours a day, egress from the site will be achievable at all times. The applicant retains a legal right of egress via this route.”

There were 57 car parking spaces planned, including 18 with electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities, four blue-badge bays and four ‘pull-in’ bays for waiting whilst food is prepared. Cycle and motorcycle parking is also proposed.

“The vision for the site is to provide a long-lasting and sustainable ‘drive-thru’ development to support job opportunities and job creation and economic growth, which this statement has demonstrated will have no harmful effects, particularly those relating to highways considerations or matters of amenity,” Savills said.

To see the plans on the Chichester District Council website, use the search reference CC/25/02324/OUT.