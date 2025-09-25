Two policy changes passed to support Armed Forces community in Arun district

Amid a campaign by the Royal British Legion, Arun District Council has unanimously passed two policy changes to support local veterans.

Arun District Council said this marks a ‘significant step’ in supporting its Armed Forces community.

These policy changes – at a recent Housing and Wellbeing Committee meeting – form the council’s official response to the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) national campaign, ‘Credit Their Service.’

Under the new measures, Arun District Council will use its discretionary powers to disregard military compensation when veterans apply for housing benefit and/or disabled facilities grants.

(From left to right) Tony Baden (Arun District Council Section 151 Officer), Cllr Mark Turner MBE (Armed Forces Champion), Dawn Hudd (Arun District Council CEO), Adrian Rawle and Nick Ward (RBL) and Cllr Martin Lury (Leader of Arun District Council). Photo: Arun District Council

Previously, veterans were required to include compensation payments as income when applying for these benefits. The change means that compensation will ‘no longer count against them’, in means-tested assessments, ‘helping to ensure fairer access to support’, the council said.

Councillor Mark Turner MBE, armed forces champion at Arun District Council, said: “This is about doing the right thing.

"Our veterans have served with honour and deserve a system that recognises their sacrifice, not one that penalises them for it.

"Their service is often very challenging, and their life afterwards can be equally challenging, so I’m proud that the council is supporting the Royal British Legion’s campaign and standing up for our Armed Forces community.”

The Royal British Legion welcomed the decision.

A spokesperson said “The Royal British Legion congratulates Arun District Council for responding positively to the ‘Credit Their Service’ campaign. Up and down the country, some councils continue to unfairly treat Armed Forces compensation as income in means-tested benefits.

"It’s really good news for the Armed Forces community in the Arun area that the council has taken action to remove this injustice.”

Hannah Pearce, director of campaigns, policy and research at The Royal British Legion, thanked Arun District Council for ‘working with us and doing the right thing’ by veterans and the whole Armed Forces community.

She added: “All councils in Great Britain have signed the Armed Forces Covenant, and this is a really good example of the tangible difference councils can make to some of the poorest veterans in their community.”

The council is also looking at offering the same support to veterans who apply for council tax reduction. The public have been asked for feedback on this and other proposed changes to the way the council tax reduction scheme is run locally.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ARUNCTRFINAL/ before October 12.

For information on ‘Credit their Service’, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk/about-us/our-campaigns/campaigns/credit-their-service