Work will begin this year on Union Gardens – a ‘sustainable residential development’ in the town centre – following planning approval in February 2024.

Local developers Roffey Homes will build 216 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across four buildings at the Union Place site.

The land was once home to Worthing’s police station but it has been derelict for years.

The proposal was given unanimous approval by Worthing Borough Council, which is part of the collaborative venture to build the new homes. The council previously agreed to purchase £6 million worth of shares in the project once it was set up – with profits to be split 50/50 between the partners.

Roffey Homes’ managing director Ben Cheal said: “This will be one of the largest and most sustainable residential schemes Worthing has ever seen. And will revitalise an area of the town that has the potential to re-establish Union Place as an important part of the high street.”

The development could cost around £55 million to build, adding they hoped to start construction around the end of the year.

The developers said the ‘guiding principle’ of the new development is sustainability, with each home featuring ‘superior thermal fabric’ to boost insulation, ‘eco-friendly heating systems’ with underfloor heating, efficient water usage and biodiverse roofs.

"Residents of Union Gardens will therefore benefit from lower bills, a much-needed factor amid the ongoing cost-of-living challenges,” a spokesperson added.

“Standout features of Union Gardens include three secluded, landscaped gardens for residents of this unique community to enjoy, 700 square metres of commercial space, six ‘work/live’ apartments, and access to a new 236-space car park and cycle parking for residents and visitors, supporting the Connaught Theatre and Cinema and other businesses in the town.

"In an ingenious use of space typical of Roffey Homes’ developments, the new car park will sit underneath the gardens. The gardens (accessed via Union Place and for the use of the residents only) will be at first-floor level – ensuring the development offers both practicality and aesthetic appeal and a place for the community to meet.”

Mr Cheal said the design ‘beautifully compliments’ St Paul’s church, reflecting the past buildings of Worthing in a ‘more contemporary way’.

He said the homes will show that Worthing ‘recognises its past’ but also is ‘looking forward with ambition and sense of purpose’, adding: “It will hopefully be a project the community can be proud of.

"As a company whose roots are firmly embedded in Worthing, ensuring our developments fit the needs of the local community has always been what guides us.”

Preparations will begin onsite in summer this year, working with local contractor Westbrooke.

Roffey Homes said construction starts in December 2024 and it will be ‘prioritising working with other local companies and labour’, adding: “The first completions are expected in 2027.”

For more information, contact Max Harbron via [email protected].

Previous plans for the site saw blocks up to 14 storeys, a 90 bed hotel, around 167 homes and an expansion to the Connaught Theatre.

These were scrapped over concerns from Historic England about affects on the historic seafront, and from the council and residents about overdevelopment in favour of the current plans.

