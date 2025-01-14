Unity pledge now on display at Crawley Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yesterday, the Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones, and Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, raised the Unity pledge to its new position in the reception area of the Town Hall.

The Unity pledge celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of Crawley and was signed by community leaders, council members and other key representatives from across the local community at the first unity event held last year.

The event was opened by a speech from Councillor Michael Jones and was followed by others from Councillor Yasmin Khan, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, Councillor Duncan Crow (Leader of the opposition) and Crawley’s MP Peter Lamb.

Community leaders also spoke at the event including representatives from the Hindu faith, Christian faith and Muslim faith, as well as Marilyn Mansfield-Clark from Diverse Crawley, Paul Taylor-Burr from Crawley Campaign Against Racism and Youth Mayor, Elijah Norton.

Councillor Michael Jones and Councillor Yasmin Khan raised the Unity pledge at the Town Hall

All of those who attended the event marked the occasion by signing the pledge.

Councillor Michael Jones, said: “I am very honoured that the Unity pledge is now in its new position in the Town Hall for all to see. This marks the very essence of what makes Crawley such a special place, celebrating our diversity and inclusivity. Now this public display reinforces the fact that there is no room for hate in our society.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan, said: “Crawley is the most diverse town in Sussex. We have always welcomed people from different countries, cultures, of all faiths, nationalities and backgrounds, this is what truly defines us and sets us apart from most of the other towns.

“I am delighted to announce that our Unity event will now be held annually and I look forward to welcoming speakers to the event later this year.”