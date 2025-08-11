Upgrades at Thorney Island barracks are approved by planners

Upgrades to facilities at the Thorney Island barracks have got the thumbs up from Chichester planners.

Baker Barracks, Emsworth Road, gained permission for a single storey extension to the east elevation of the gym, a new covered cleaning area, a single storey extension to the east elevation of the mess, a new car park, a first floor extension to the east side of Hangar 20 with various alterations and a new fire escape to the west elevation of Hangar 21.

The former RAF base, covering approximately 48 hectares, is currently occupied by the Royal Artillery, who have been based there since 1986.

In their decision report, planning officers said the accommodation zone and primary school are located on the west side of Emsworth Road and the welfare zone (including sports, support, and medical facilities) and technical zone (incorporating the operational elements) on the east side of Emsworth Road.

The two main areas, West Thorney and the main garrison area are separated by the disused airfield and associated hangers.

“The proposal involves well-designed and thoughtfully planned extensions, alterations, and additions to the site. These changes would be in keeping with the existing buildings and their uses, having an acceptable impact on the Chichester Harbour National Landscape and the character of the wider area. The proposal is also acceptable in terms of flood risk, surface water drainage, highway safety, and ecology,” officers said.

HNW Architects, commissioned by Kier, said the plans were for consolidation and upgrades.

“In principal, the 12 and 16 regiments are somewhat disengaged and the existing arrangements hamper the regiments to function as a single entity,” its design and access statement said.

"Early review of the works included tightening up office infrastructure, social, breakout areas, as well as the provision of a mess and changing facilities to cater for the under accommodated existing mess and to provide a central hub of welfare for the sport and social uses spread across the site, as well as providing a 24-hour access to the changing facilities.

"There is currently an under provision of car parking, which is sporadically placed and unmanaged across the site. The new car park will provide a definitive hub for place of arrival.”

To see the decision on the Chichester District Council planning portal, use the search reference WT/24/01365/FUL.