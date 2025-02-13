Urgent closed churchyard repairs to cost Chichester district £100,000

Chichester District Council is to use £100,000 from its reserves for urgent repairs to nine closed churchyards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to use the money was made during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (February 11).

Critical repairs to the lychgate at St Mary Magdalene & St Denys Church, in Midhurst, are on the list of works needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Howard, operations manager for Chichester Contact Services, said: “The lychgate was surveyed two years ago and found to absolutely OK – but it’s had a very rapid drop and that’s believed to be attributed to rot in the timber underground.

St Mary Magdalene & St Denys Church, in Midhurst. Image: GoogleMaps

“We’ve had a surveyor draw up some detailed proposals for it and we’re just working with the church and the town trust to understand how that repair needs to be undertaken.”

The council has a legal responsibility to maintain churchyards that no longer have room for burials and have been closed by the head of the Church of England.

Its responsibilities include the maintenance of trees, shrubs, grass, walls, fences and gates. Some of the structures are centuries old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until now, surveys have been carried out every three years to find out what work is needed to keep the churchyards in decent order.

The most recent surveys have uncovered some significant structural concerns, such as timber decay and ground swelling, which are believed to have been caused by increasingly wet weather.

So the cabinet agreed to add £10,000 to the annual repairs and maintenance budget so that the surveys can be carried out every two years.

In the meantime, the other repairs will be carried out ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Howard said that a retaining wall at the churchyard in Tillington was one of the biggest structural concerns. It adjoins a private garden and has bulged and cracked so much that it is now a significant health and safety worry.

The council has liaised with the property owner and cordoned off the affected part of the wall, while working with the church and a surveyor to come up with a solution.

The churchyards under the council’s care are in Petworth, Fernhurst, East Wittering, Linchmere, Midhurst, Lavant, Tillington and Chichester.