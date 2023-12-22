A vacant office building is set to be transformed into new homes for Worthing locals currently being housed outside the borough..

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Borough Council said it will convert the offices it owns at 24 Marine Place into ‘much-needed’ five one-bedroom and studio flats for local residents – who would otherwise ‘continue to be housed elsewhere at greater expense’.

More than 200 households from the town are currently having to be housed away from Worthing because of a ‘severe shortage of social housing’, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “While some are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county - many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.

The council will convert the offices it owns at 24 Marine Place into ‘much-needed’ five one-bedroom and studio flats for local residents – who would otherwise ‘continue to be housed elsewhere at greater expense’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“An increasing number of people are coming to the council for help because there is no space for them with relatives or friends, or because they have been evicted by landlords wanting to increase their rent or to sell their homes.

"The council is looking for sites across the borough where it can build its own temporary accommodation as well as privately-owned local properties that could be used to house these residents plus other members of the community who are on its housing list.”

Emma Taylor-Beal, Worthing’s cabinet member for housing and citizen services, said ‘too many local people’ currently have to be housed outside the borough – ‘sometimes hundreds of miles away’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That can make it difficult for them to maintain a long-term job, makes it more difficult for them to get support from their family and friends and affects their physical and mental health,” councillor Taylor-Beal added.

“By creating more homes for Worthing people who need them, we can ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The council revealed that it has set aside up to £1.1m for the Marine Place project but hopes that a ‘proportion of the cost’ will be paid for by Homes England – the national agency that funds the construction of new affordable housing.

A council spokesperson added: “It costs the council an average of £9,150 a year for every household in temporary or emergency accommodation and this price continues to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Placing five people in the Marine Place flats could save the council more than £45,000 per year – as well as giving the citizens a more stable environment to live in.

"Worthing has been able to secure funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to support housing initiatives because of the number of people with complex needs in the borough who have nowhere to live.”

Meanwhile, the council is working with housing association Worthing Homes, homelessness charity Turning Tides and Homes England to ‘create 21 much-needed apartments’ in Ivy Arch Road to prevent people having to sleep rough.