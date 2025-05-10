VE Day: Crawley Borough Council holds beacon lighting event at Tilgate Park to commemorate 80th anniversary

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Borough Council held a beacon lighting event at Tilgate Park to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8.

This significant day marked the end of World War II in Europe.

The beacon lighting was part of a nationwide initiative, with beacons lit across the country creating a chain of light that represented hope and remembrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were live performances by a local marching band, Sussex and Surrey Drum and Bugle Corps, Vintage trio Angel Delight performed war time songs and Crawley Writers Circle read locally written poetry.

Beacon lighting at Tilgate Park. Picture courtesy of Crawley Borough CouncilBeacon lighting at Tilgate Park. Picture courtesy of Crawley Borough Council
Beacon lighting at Tilgate Park. Picture courtesy of Crawley Borough Council

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, lit the beacon.

Councillor Sivarajah said: “Yesterday we honoured the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom during World War II.

“VE Day is a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity that brought peace to Europe.

“I was very humbled to have lit the beacon to mark the courage of those that sacrificed so much, so that we could have peace.”

Related topics:Tilgate ParkCrawley Borough CouncilEuropeSussexVintage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice