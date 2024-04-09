Volunteers worked to brighten up Chatsworth Park for the spring time. Image: Chatsworth Park Volunteers

According to Telscombe Town Council: “Chatsworth Park was abuzz with bees and butterflies and also 56 incredible volunteers.

“This small army of volunteers were able to complete lots of Spring projects. The new wildflower verge by Chatsworth South playground was seeded, hedge packs were planted along Kirby Drive, trees and bluebells were planted in the Copse. The new mini forest was inspected with the help of young volunteers and the top pond got some TLC with the pond weed removed and the first pond plants planted.

“Several bags of rubbish were removed as well as an old wheelbarrow, a garden table and a pool cover. Free drinks were given to all volunteers supplied by Wander Coffee.”

On Saturday, July 6, Telscombe Town Council will be hosting the Summer Fayre at Chatsworth Park. There will be fun fair rides, reptile handling, face painting as well as entertainment from Stix Drummers, Saltdean Jazz Band and Rising Stars Singing. There will also be dance demos, a dog show and face painting! Entry will be free and open from 12pm to 4pm, with open food stalls and a bar.