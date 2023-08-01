BREAKING
‘We need homes for people’: East Sussex councillor calls for review of county council’s properties

A Liberal Democrat councillor is calling for a review of East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) properties including County Hall.
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:54 BST

Cllr Carolyn Lambert from Seaford South said: “Since Covid it has become increasingly obvious that both County Hall and Westfield House are underused assets. St Anne’s School in Lewes also remains empty a number of years after it has closed. This is unacceptable.

"With the pressure on the county council’s budgets it is essential that a review of all the county council’s assets is carried out with a view of either disposing or repurposing them. We need homes for people and these assets could offer a cost-effective solution for providing affordable housing.

“I welcome the fact that the lead member appears to have listened to our arguments which we first put forward in our budget amendment this year, but it is disappointing that, despite their claims that they want to work jointly with others to find a solution, they have refused my request for a cross-party working group to assist with this.”

East Sussex County Council's County Hall in Lewes. Picture from Sussex WorldEast Sussex County Council's County Hall in Lewes. Picture from Sussex World
A council spokesperson said the way in which it works has changed since the pandemic with hybrid working being more common.

They added: “Since the pandemic ESCC has relocated from one of its corporate premises to a smaller footprint in Hastings town centre and we continue to evaluate the future of all of our corporate premises, ensuring they are appropriate and proportionate for the services we offer.

"It is important that we continue to adapt our premises to not only meet the needs of modern working, but also ensure their scale and performance is reflective of our carbon net zero commitments and financial responsibility.”

