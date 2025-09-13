Sussex Liberal Democrats have nominated their candidate for the upcoming election for Mayor of Sussex.

Ben Dempsey, 46, grew up in Haywards Heath and has spent the last 25 years working primarily in the environment and humanitarian sectors, for organisations like Save the Children.

He has a PhD in nature conservation from the University of Sussex and currently works to deliver nature recovery in the UK with a large wildlife charity.

He previously served as District Councillor for Hassocks and was the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for the new East Grinstead and Uckfield constituency in 2024, where he finished second.

Sussex Liberal Democrats have nominated environmental expert Ben Dempsey as their candidate for the upcoming election for Mayor of Sussex. Pictures contributed

He lives in Ditchling with his wife and children.

The party says that with the Conservatives and Labour in free-fall, they are the only party that can beat Reform by standing up for unity over division.

Mr Dempsey’s priorities include:

A new deal for housing – delivering low-cost, sustainable homes that people need based on a clear vision for the future, promoting new homes without giving free rein to developers.

– delivering low-cost, sustainable homes that people need based on a clear vision for the future, promoting new homes without giving free rein to developers. Transport that works – especially delivering more and cheaper bus services to support rural and urban parts of the county, better link east to west, and help regenerate our communities and economy.

– especially delivering more and cheaper bus services to support rural and urban parts of the county, better link east to west, and help regenerate our communities and economy. Making Sussex a nature superpower – putting nature recovery at the heart of decision-making, especially planning, to improve our health and well-being and strengthen Sussex’s nature-based economy.

Ben Dempsey with Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller

The latest YouGov MRP poll shows Reform leading in Sussex at 24.4%, with the Liberal Democrats close behind at 22.8%. The Conservatives (19.7%), Labour (17.1%), and the Green Party (14.2%) trail behind.

The Liberal Democrats have five Sussex MPs and lead several district councils in both West and East Sussex.

Mr Dempsey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Sussex Mayor, said: “People across Sussex are worried about the cost of living, the state of our transport, health and care services, and the condition of our environment.

“They are also alarmed at the rise of populist right-wing politics, as some try to sow division in our communities.

Ben Dempsey in conversation in East Grinstead

“A lot of people have lost all faith in politics, it's time we restored some hope.

“The Sussex I know is decent, tolerant and open-minded. This election is a chance to promote a positive, unifying vision for stronger communities, better services, and a thriving environment.

“In my career, I have experience of bringing people together with a shared vision of what’s possible.

“That’s what I will do as Mayor of Sussex, helping to restore decency to our politics and deliver the things people most care about.

“I will focus on a fair deal on housing, better public transport, and making Sussex a nature superpower.

“I will deliver by reaching across party divides, looking for common ground. Liberal Democrats will win with unity, not division.

“We are focusing on British values of tolerance, decency, and respect.

“In this election, we are the party best-placed to stand up for those values, win the mayoral election, and chart a positive future for Sussex.”