Plans to fund a five-year nature restoration project have gained the backing of Wealden council leaders.

Wealden District Council’s cabinet backed plans to set a £1,195,039 budget in order to fund a “long-term, ongoing partnership” between the authority and the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

The proposed project — called Wilder Wealden — would focus on the creation of nature recovery networks as well as habitat restoration, improved water quality and habitat restoration.

The funding, if approved in an upcoming full council vote, would be used to employ staff within the trust over a five-year period, who would carry out this work. It would come from the council’s climate change reserve, which a cabinet reports notes was established in 2019.

Liberal Democrat Paul Coleshill, the council’s cabinet member for climate change, said: “[The funding] is to go and supplement the actions that currently are underway in the Sussex Wildlife Trust. Some people will be working on this scheme who already work for Sussex Wildlife Trust and some will be financed entirely by us.

“They will be working for [the] wildlife trust, but they will be directed under the terms of the agreement which will come with them and we will be monitoring the output of the actions that they are taking.”

These actions, Cllr Coleshill said, would include working with landowners to improve biodiversity and habitats across the district and potentially further afield in future.

He said: “One of the things we want to do is do the difficult things, which is lots and lots of little bits of improvement across the whole area. Clearly we have the Ashdown Forest to the north, the Pevensey Levels to the south, lots of very special areas that we specially take care of.

“I am keen to see that this money — which is there, it’s not going to cost us any more than already has been budgeted for, it is already sitting in reserves — is actually used for the whole of Wealden.

“It’s not just the rivers, which we are very keen about. It’s not just the Ashdown Forest, which we are very keen about. It’s not just the Pevensey Levels, which we are very keen about. It’s about all over the district, because every hedgerow, every field, every flooded plain, every barren piece of grassland that has manicured grass in it can be enhanced.”

The proposals will soon be put to a full council vote.

A report to cabinet says Sussex Wildlife Trust would be expected to contribute ‘in kind’ funding as part of the partnership, as well as providing support through its existing staff.

The partnership would be expected to last for a period of five years.

In the report, a council spokesman said: “As Wealden transitions into a new entity under local government reorganisation, Wilder Wealden provides a ready-made framework for delivering[Local Nature Recovery Strategies] objectives in a way that is locally rooted, inclusive, and future-facing

“The project will provide an opportunity to leverage external funding in the future which may be able to be deployed across a wider geography.”

If the project moves ahead, a partnership board would be established to monitor its progress. This board would be expected to meet quarterly, with further input coming through an annual report to cabinet from Sussex Wildlife Trust.

The report also notes how the council and the trust already work together through the Wilder Ouse Partnership, a similar project which delivers environmental outcomes within the River Ouse catchment.