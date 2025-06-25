Wealden councillors form joint opposition

Wealden councillors have formed a new political grouping which they say is to “strengthen the effectiveness of opposition”.

In a shared statement released on June 23, Wealden District Council’s Conservative and Independent councillors announced their formation of a joint opposition group.

The political parties say the new grouping, styled as the Wealden Partners, has been formed in response to changes to the council’s constitution agreed in May, which included a reconfiguration of the way the authority runs its planning committees.

The new grouping is to be led by Conservative leader Ann Newton with Independent group leader David White to act as its deputy leader.

Cllr David White

In the statement announcing the group’s formation, Cllr Newton said: “We’ve come together not as one party, but as two groups who share a commitment to democratic accountability, local transparency and the right of residents to be properly represented.

“By coordinating more closely, we can form a stronger, more effective opposition that is better equipped to scrutinise decisions and hold the administration to account.”

Cllr White said: “This is about ensuring that every resident, no matter who they voted for, continues to have a voice in council debates. Wealden Partners reflects a shared commitment to independent thinking, open discussion, and fair representation.

“We may have different political perspectives, but we’re united in wanting to protect democratic standards and challenge decisions where necessary.”

Cllr Ann Newton

The new grouping is to be formed of 17 councillors. The Alliance for Wealden — the Green, Labour and Liberal Democrat group, which controls the council — will maintain an overall majority with 23 councillors.

Labour councillor and cabinet member Daniel Manvell said: “The Independent councillors on Wealden District Council have today shown their true-blue, Conservative colours. Having been elected by residents to boot the Tories out at the last election, these Independent councillors are now trying to put the very same Tories back into power.”

The council’s deputy leader Rachel Millward, who also leads the council’s Green Party group, said: “It would seem fair to give residents the chance to vote again, now they know the true blue colour of independent councillors.”