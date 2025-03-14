Wealden residents called to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s 10th Great British Spring Clean

Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign, which runs from 21 March - 6 April, is calling on residents across Wealden to show they love where they live by taking part in a mass action litter pick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council is supporting the charity’s plea to the public to pledge to pick one bag or more of litter from streets, parks, beauty spots and beaches to protect Wealden’s vibrant communities and precious wildlife habitats.

The council, in partnership with Biffa, is pleased to be supporting groups from around the district in their litter picking efforts by supplying equipment and collecting the bags of litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and deputy leader of the council, said, "By showing we are committed to a cleaner, safer and more beautiful community for all and so please get involved.

Wealden District Council logo

“Litter picking events bring people together and it’s fun to work with friends and neighbours to make the place better. There are litter picking groups around the district – why not join one?”

There are several events happening across the district with some of the town and parish councils involved in organising local litter picks. To get involved and receive equipment for an event or ongoing litter picking, or for further information please contact [email protected]

The charity reports that last year 97% of participants agreed that they felt they had made a difference to their local area and 84% of people who took part in the Great British Spring Clean agreed that they felt more pride for their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said, “We are so grateful for the game-changing support from Wealden District Council. The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for councils to support residents to really show their pride in where they live, and connect with like-minded people, while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep.

“During this year’s campaign, we are highlighting that the environment belongs to everyone, and that everyone is welcome to join in with our activities and celebrate the 10th Great British Spring Clean.

“We are humbled to see our army of #LitterHeroes volunteers carrying out these acts of kindness to make the planet a cleaner, safer place for our future generations.”

Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean by visiting keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean