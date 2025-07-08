'We’re now negotiating the details' - Council explains plan to create 30 new homes in Worthing

The council said it is ‘negotiating the details' for plans to create dozens of new homes in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said it hopes to work with housing association Worthing Homes, to ‘create around 30 new properties’ – for local residents ‘in need of somewhere to live’.

“We own 52 Gratwicke Road and are contractually obliged to buy 23 Shelley Road as part of the arrangement under which the current owner, Worthing Medical Group, will move into the new Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC),” the council explained.

"The buildings are next to each other so we plan to sell both to Worthing Homes to allow the whole site to be redeveloped to create around 30 flats. We would then have the right to nominate Worthing residents on our social housing waiting list to move into them.

The buildings are next to each other so the council plans to sell both to Worthing Homes to 'allow the whole site to be redeveloped to create around 30 flats'. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“We’re now negotiating the details of the arrangement with Worthing Homes, which will also have to get planning permission for the project and secure funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency.”

The council said it is ‘hopeful that a deal can be agreed’ so that when Worthing Medical Group moves into the WICC, ‘the project can move forward’.

"We’re currently having to house well over 200 local households away from Worthing because of a severe shortage of affordable housing here,” the council added.

"While some of those households are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county – many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.

“These new flats will allow us to house more Worthing people in Worthing, while also reducing the amount of taxpayers’ money that needs to be spent on paying for short-term hotel and B&B accommodation to help our residents.”

You can read more about the plan in this report: https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/documents/s15055/_2025.06.03%20-%20JSC%20-%20Agenda%20item%207-%20Shelley%20Road%20Proposal.pdf

This comes after council documents revealed that Worthing’s new Integrated Care Centre will not be fully occupied until the autumn at the earliest.

When fully occupied, the £45million centre – dubbed the WICC – will become the first of its kind in Sussex, providing a range of NHS services on the one site in Stoke Abbott Road.

Dental services will be provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Worthing Medical Group will run GP services, and mental health services will be provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

But NHS services are yet to move in more than six months after Worthing Borough Council took possession of the building, following snagging issues and the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a potentially serious lung infection.

The WICC is due to be discussed at a meeting of Adur and Worthing councils’ joint strategic committee on Tuesday, July 8.

In response to comments from residents, the council said there is ‘no confirmed move date’ for the Worthing Medical Group (WMG) to the WICC yet, adding: “We hope it'll be in the coming months.

"We're as disappointed as you are – but the WICC is still not yet ready for WMG to move into although we're working hard with the partners to get the issues resolved. When WMG moves across it'll be just yards away from the new pharmacy at the WICC. The delays are being discussed by our Joint Strategic Committee next week.”

Documents, published ahead of the meeting, show councillors will be asked to approve an increase of the capital budget for the project by £574,690 ‘to enable completion’.