West Sussex County Council 2024/25 budget overspend is revealed

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:52 BST
The overspend on West Sussex County Council’s 2024/25 budget will be £30.5m, councillors have been told.

After emptying the Contingency Budget of £23.3m, the gap will close to £7.2m – £4.4m higher than was forecast earlier in the financial year.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (March 11), Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance, said 2024/25 ‘continues to be financially challenging’.

He added: “As with many of our colleagues across the country, it is the ever-increasing cost of social care that is providing the biggest challenge.

County Hall, Chichesterplaceholder image
County Hall, Chichester

“However much work both our adults and children’s services do in trying to meet the ever-growing pressures, we’re struggling to keep the costs under control in te face of ever-growing demand.”

The budget for adults services looks set to be overspent by £19.2m by the end of this month, with children’s services overspent by £11.33m.

The situation has not been helped by the need to find more money to cover the nationally agreed pay award for NJC staff.

The cabinet agreed that £2.012m would be taken from the Contingency Budget and added to the Service Portfolio Budgets to meet the cost of the £1,290 pay award.

Mr Hunt warned that the increase in employer National Insurance contributions and the National Living Wage – both of which are due to be implemented in April – would only add to the pressures in 2025/26.

