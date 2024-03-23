West Sussex County Council appoints new Chief Executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh Whitehouse will be joining from Surrey County Council where he is currently the interim Chief Executive.

He will replace Becky Shaw who is set to return to being the full-time chief executive at East Sussex County Council.

Mr Whitehouse said: "It is a real privilege to have been appointed as the Chief Executive at West Sussex County Council and I know I am joining the county at a time of sustained improvement.

“While our sector is facing huge pressure with continued uncertainty and growing demand for our services, the council is well placed to meet these with confidence.

“I wanted to express my gratitude for the warm welcome I've already received from colleagues I encountered during the recruitment process. I'm particularly thankful for Becky's support, and I'm looking forward to being able to work with the council’s leadership team to build on the foundations she has put in place.”

Councillor Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, added: “I am extremely pleased that Leigh is joining us to build on the excellent work of our current Chief Executive Becky Shaw.

“Leigh will be joining us at a time of continued investment and strengthening of the key services that support our residents, communities, and businesses. He is joining a strong team that will help support him as he helps us build on our strong foundations for the future."

Mr Whitehouse has more than 25 years’ experience in Local Government and was formerly Surrey's deputy chief executive and executive director of resources.