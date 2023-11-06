Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Becky Shaw has been chief executive of both West and East Sussex County Councils since January 2020 – in an ‘innovative partnership’ set up by leaders Keith Glazier (East Sussex) and Paul Marshall (West Sussex).

As the ‘highly successful local leadership partnership’ comes to its conclusion, a full-time chief executive is to be recruited by West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Shaw said: “The role at West Sussex is a great opportunity for the right person to lead the officer team at the thriving and ambitious county council. It has been a huge privilege to work across both councils and I am very proud of all we have achieved.

Becky Shaw has been chief executive of both West and East Sussex County Councils since January 2020 – in an ‘innovative partnership’ set up by leaders Keith Glazier (East Sussex) and Paul Marshall (West Sussex). Photo: West Sussex County Council

"The teams in East and West Sussex share a huge ambition for local people, businesses and communities and I know will continue to go from strength to strength working closely together on common issues. I look forward to being part of it.”

Councillor Marshall said he is ‘grateful for the significant contribution’ Becky and the East Sussex team have made to West Sussex, adding: “We look forward to continuing to work in partnership once we have recruited a new chief executive.

“West Sussex County Council is in good shape to face the significant challenges and uncertainties ahead and we are proud of all the team has achieved since 2020.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Glazier added: “The local improvement partnership between us was the first of its kind between upper tier councils. It has been very effective and will continue to evolve. I know the timing is right for this next step with strong foundations and huge ambition and we look forward to carrying on working well together.”

The county councils will ‘continue to work closely together’, supporting economic growth; promoting the Sussex visitor economy; working with the NHS; lobbying for the needs of residents ‘to be understood and met’ by the government and other bodies; and making the ‘very best use of resources’.

A spokesperson added: “The partnership has seen both councils thrive and deliver important services for the residents, businesses and communities of both counties which are now well run with strong, stable and transparent governance, management and business planning and ambitious to meet the priorities of the people they serve.

“Given the importance of strengthening and deepening local relationships and the range of opportunities and challenges facing both councils, the councils have decided now is the right time to increase the senior officer capacity and for West Sussex to recruit a new chief executive, with Becky Shaw returning to East Sussex full time once the new person is in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad