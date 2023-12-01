West Sussex County Council is to enter an agreement to provide 11 homes for Afghan refugees for the next three years.

Since the Home Office ended the use of hotels as temporary accommodation for the refugees, responsibility for housing families at risk of homelessness has fallen to the council under the government’s Resettlement Scheme.

Emily King, assistant director (communities) has given approval for the council to enter into an agreement with a property provider to use 11 homes on a new development between this month and December 2026.

Neither the name of the provider nor the location of the homes have been shared.

A report to Ms King from the council’s migration and resettlement service said: “By securing these properties, the county council can facilitate a move into longer-term accommodation for family households currently being housed in considerably more expensive contingency accommodation.

“The specific geographical location is close to previous hotel-based accommodation and so offers those being resettled continuity of access to schools, employment, community based amenities and their existing support networks.”

The estimated cost of the homes for the three years will be just over £1million, with the families required to pay rent.