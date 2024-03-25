Leigh Whitehouse, CEO West Sussex County Council. Image: WSCC

On top of that, Leigh Whitehouse, whose appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the full council on Friday (March 22), will receive a 19.7 per cent pension contribution.

He will take over from Becky Shaw once he has served his notice with Surrey County Council – probably 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Shaw has been CEO for both East and West Sussex since January 2020, with the accounts for 2022/23 showing that West Sussex made payments of £163,681 to East Sussex for her services.

When asked why the council had opted for a full-time CEO again, a spokesman said: “The partnership [with East Sussex] has enabled both councils to thrive in delivering important services for residents, businesses and communities of both counties which are now well run with strong, stable and transparent governance, management and business planning and ambitions to meet the priorities of the people they serve.

“Given the importance of strengthening and deepening local relationships and the range of opportunities and significant challenges facing both councils, the councils have decided now is the right time to increase the senior officer capacity in both councils through the appointment of a full-time chief executive in West Sussex and Becky Shaw returning to East Sussex full time.”

There are no plans to reintroduce the post of assistant chief executive, which has been vacant since December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was put in place as part of the partnership arrangements with East Sussex.

Council leader Paul Marshall said: “I am extremely pleased that Leigh is joining us to build on the excellent work of our current chief executive Becky Shaw.

“Leigh will be joining us at a time of continued investment and strengthening of the key services that support our residents, communities, and businesses.

“He is joining a strong team that will help support him as he helps us build on our strong foundations for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Becky for all she has achieved in her time with us and it is greatly appreciated that our strong partnership with East Sussex will continue as Becky moves back to being the full-time chief executive there.”

Mr Whitehouse has more than 25 years’ experience in local government and is currently serving as interim chief executive at Surrey County Council.

He said: “It is a real privilege to have been appointed as the chief executive at West Sussex County Council and I know I am joining the county at a time of sustained improvement.

“While our sector is facing huge pressure with continued uncertainty and growing demand for our services, the council is well placed to meet these with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to express my gratitude for the warm welcome I’ve already received from colleagues I encountered during the recruitment process.