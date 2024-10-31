Four projects are to receive money from West Sussex County Council as part of Operation Watershed.

The purpose of Operation Watershed is to help people work with the council to prepare for – or reduce the risk of – flooding in the area. Since it was launched in 2013/14, Operation Watershed has helped 495 projects, handing out more than £4.4million in that time. To find out more about the scheme and how to apply for funds, log on to the county council’s website.

The £215,346.44 sum was approved by Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment & climate change, on Tuesday (October 29).

Tarring Flood Action Group will receive £76,616.21. Homes and businesses in Tarring have been affected by flooding which often blights the area. The money will be used to replace and add gullies and carry out surfacing work at: the junction of Becket Road/Pavilion Road/Lanfranc Road; the junction of South Street/Guildford Road; Parkfield Court; South Street/Ethelwulf Road; South Street/Parkfield Road; the junction of Church Road/Vestry Place; the junction of Church Road/Glebe Road/High Street; and the junction of South Street/Highdown Avenue.

Wisborough Green Parish Council will receive £22,841.25 for work to reduce flooding along School Road.

Apuldram Parish Meeting will receive £61,855.38 for work to reduce the flooding at the junction of Apuldram Lane South and Church Road.

And Harting Parish Council will receive £54,033.60 for work along the B2146 Elsted Road to Torberry Lane. The work will include improvements to the highway drainage infrastructure and the installation of a new ditch.

After the money has been handed out, about £40,000 will be left in the 2024/25 Operation Watershed budget. A further £1,774,000 will be in the capital programme for 2025/26 to 2027/28.