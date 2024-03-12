West Sussex housing plan: Parish council members 'shocked and horrified' after discovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Henry Adams LLP, acting on behalf of Seaward Properties LTD, has submitted plans to build 47 dwellings – 30 per cent (14) of which would be provided as affordable homes – on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston.

This application is a resubmission following the refusal of application earlier this year for 48 dwellings on this site.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “The 33 market dwellings would comprise a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced housing. They would be mostly two storey in height with six 2.5 storey properties.

"Arun District Council are unable to demonstrate an adequate supply of housing land. This is acknowledged by the council during pre-application discussion, its decisions on recent applications and appeal decisions.”

More than 450 letters of objection have been lodged against the plans.

The parishes of Kingston, Angmering, Ferring and Rustington all made strong objections during the consultation period.

Geraldine Walker, the chairman of Kingston Parish Council, said: “Members of [the] council are shocked and horrified that there is an officer recommendation to approve this application on land that is important for its Grade 1 agricultural use, its protected countryside location in the strategic gap and its importance to the local community.”

A planning committee meeting, to discuss the application, has been scheduled by Arun District Council for Wednesday, March 20.

Kingston Parish Council, which will have a representative speak at the hearing, said the proposal – in an ‘important part’ of the settlement gap between East Preston and Ferring – is in ‘serious conflict’ with Arun Local Plan.

A spokesperson added: “The applicant in its submission makes the case that any such conflicts with the development plan should be set aside because of a current shortfall in housing land supply.

“However, this approach is not consistent with the latest relevant legislative provisions.

"The application site is acknowledged to be of the highest category in agricultural land value terms, identified as Grade 1. In this context the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) requires that the application site should only be considered for development if no land of lower quality is available.”

Ed Miller – secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the ProGaps Alliance – said residents in Ferring, on the other side of the gap, are ‘just as shocked and angry’.

He added: “The council was right to refuse the development fronting Littlehampton Road and they must refuse this one too. Developers are slicing away the gaps everywhere they can. Each successful appeal provides a precedent for the next application. It has to stop.”

The developer argued that the site is not located within, nor has an impact on, an area or asset of ‘particular importance’.

"In this case, there are moderate landscape effects identified and the site comprises grade 1 agriculture land,” a planning statement read.

"However, the effects have shown to be not significant and in the case of the gap between settlements, will not have a detrimental effect on its core functions.

“The site represents sustainable development being located on the edge of East Preston where it be possible for residents to use non-car means of transport to access the primary school, local shops and other services.

“It has been demonstrated that the scheme brings benefits to housing land supply that significant and demonstrably outweigh the limited harm identified.”