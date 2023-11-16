Three roads in Arundel have been chosen for resurfacing works next week.

West Sussex County Council said the resurfacing of Tarrant Street, Surrey Street and School Lane in Arundel is scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday (November 20 to 22), ‘subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather’.

“We have made every effort to minimise disruption by dividing the work into shifts,” a county council spokesperson said.

"Resurfacing in Tarrant Street is scheduled between High Street and Surrey Street on Monday and Tuesday, 8am to 6pm.

“Resurfacing in Surrey Street and School Lane, from Tarrant Street to Maltravers Street, on Wednesday, 8am to 6pm.”

For the ‘safety of both the workforce and the public’, the roads will be ‘closed to all traffic and parking prohibited’. Through traffic will be ‘diverted around the site’, the council said.

The spokesperson added: “Pedestrian access to the roads will be maintained where safe to do so and safety barriers placed adjacent to the works. Any changes to the timings of the work will be displayed locally on the advance warning signs.