A company which violated food safety regulations has been prosecuted.

London Nootropics – which sells adaptogenic coffee blends – was found to have breached the Nutrition and Health Claims Regulations 2007 and the Novel Foods Regulations 2018, according to West Sussex County Council.

The allegations ‘involved the unapproved inclusion’ of CBD, deemed to be a novel food, as well as featuring ‘unauthorised health and nutrition claims’ on product packaging.

“West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards service has successfully prosecuted LDN Noots Limited, trading as London Nootropics, for violating food safety regulations,” a statement on Wednesday (March 19) confirmed.

"The company has been ordered to pay a total penalty of £5,134.27 following a hearing at Crawley Magistrates Court on Friday, March 7.

"Despite receiving a formal warning in November 2023, London Nootropics continued selling non-compliant food products through their website. Test purchases of their Zen Adaptogenic Coffee, Flow Adaptogenic Coffee and Mojo Adaptogenic Coffee all failed to meet regulatory standards.”

The case, led by West Sussex Trading Standards, resulted in guilty pleas from the company’s directors, the county council said.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “This prosecution sends a clear message that we will not tolerate businesses misleading consumers with unauthorised health claims or selling products that fail to meet legal standards.

“West Sussex Trading Standards remains committed to protecting the public and ensuring businesses operate responsibly. Companies that disregard food regulations risk significant financial penalties and damage to their reputation.”

The county council said this case ‘highlights the importance’ of compliance with food safety and labelling regulations.

A spokesperson added: “Misleading health claims can give consumers false confidence in a product’s benefits, potentially leading them to make uninformed decisions about their health.

"Ensuring accurate, evidence-based labelling helps protect public health and maintains trust in the food industry.”

If you would like to report a food safety violation, visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/business-and-consumers/trading-standards-information-for-consumers/report-an-incident-or-issue-to-trading-standards/