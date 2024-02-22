BREAKING

West Sussex village hall solar panel plans hit a snag

Plans to install 30 solar panels on Kirdford Village Hall have hit a snag.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
An application asking if prior approval was needed for the panels was submitted to Chichester District Council just before Christmas.

On Friday (February 16), officers responded that prior approval was needed – but refused to give it, saying not enough information had been included with the application.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.u and search for 23/02905/PA14J.

