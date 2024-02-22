West Sussex village hall solar panel plans hit a snag
Plans to install 30 solar panels on Kirdford Village Hall have hit a snag.
An application asking if prior approval was needed for the panels was submitted to Chichester District Council just before Christmas.
On Friday (February 16), officers responded that prior approval was needed – but refused to give it, saying not enough information had been included with the application.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.u and search for 23/02905/PA14J.