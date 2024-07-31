Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cyclists and walkers are set to benefit from improvements to parks in a West Sussex village.

Angmering has been boosted by the completion of two projects – funded by Arun District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The projects, designed to improve infrastructure for cycling and walking to promote healthy and active lifestyles, have been delivered in Russet Park and Mayflower Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The successful funding bid of £7,500 was awarded to Angmering Parish Council to complete the projects,” a district council spokesperson said.

The projects, designed to improve infrastructure for cycling and walking to promote healthy and active lifestyles, have been delivered in Russet Park and Mayflower Park. Photo: Arun District Council

"Russet Park and its surrounding areas have seen cycle repair stations installed along with cycle racks next to the play area, with Mayflower Park benefitting from additional benches and cycle racks.”

Roger Nash, chairman of the economy committee at Arun District Council, said it was ‘fantastic to see’ the Angmering projects completed.

He added: “This will really improve the area and benefit all of those who use these two lovely parks for walking and cycling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angmering Parish Council was ‘delighted to be in receipt of this funding’, chairman Nikki Hamilton-Street said.

She added: “Angmering Parish Council recently provided a new £130,000 refurbishment at Russet Play Area adjacent to the community centre.

"This funding has allowed us to further improve the facilities at this location.

"Enhancing the amenities on offer at Mayflower Park with bike racks and benches will support residents to cycle around the village, participate in activities in both areas and enjoy the open spaces more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad