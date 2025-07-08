What if… you rediscovered your high street this July? Chichester BID launches 2025 ‘Proudly Chichester, Proudly Independent’ campaign for Independents Month

The campaign was launched at the city’s historic Market Cross on Thursday 3 July, where independent business owners gathered for a group photocall. This was followed by a relaxed networking morning hosted at The Ghost at the Feast on North Street.

Now in its third year, the campaign shines a light on the city’s brilliant independent businesses - from salons to gift shops, fashion boutiques to bars and cafes - celebrating the role they play in everyday life and inviting locals to rediscover their high street with fresh eyes.

The What if... theme captures that sense of possibility and spontaneity. What if that dress just needed a small alteration? What if you didn’t want to cook tonight? What if your nails need a refresh, your engagement ring needs a clean, or you forgot a birthday and need a last-minute gift? Whatever the dilemma, Chichester’s city centre independent businesses are ready with the answer.

Throughout July, Chichester BID will be sharing indie-focused content across their social channels, including a series of eight short videos showcasing local business owners and the stories behind their What if... moments. Each film gives a personal glimpse into how independent businesses go the extra mile to meet their customers’ needs.

To support the campaign, a new What if... guide is also being launched on www.chichesterbid.co.uk, helping people find indie solutions to life’s everyday twists and turns. Whether you’re planning a family visit, looking for legal advice or simply treating yourself to something special, the guide shows how much the city centre has to offer when you shop and support local.

To help with discovering Chichester’s thriving indie offering, Chichester BID has a dedicated directory of independent businesses on its website. Visitors to the city can also look out for Proudly Independent, Proudly Chichester window stickers, which are prominently displayed in independent premises.

Helen Marshall, CEO of Chichester BID, said: "This year’s campaign is about showing how independent businesses aren’t just part of the city, they’re part of people’s lives. Whether you’ve got a problem to solve, want to learn a new skill, treat yourself, try a new cuisine or anything in-between, we want people to turn to their high street and say: ‘What if we tried here first?’"

For updates, stories and inspiration throughout the month, follow Chichester BID on Facebook and Instagram @thisischichester or visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk to explore more.

