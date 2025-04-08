Most of Worthing Borough Council’s routine maintenance work on the pier involves minor repairs – such as tightening loose bolts and replacing tie bars and bull bars underneath.

However, ‘preventative work’ is carried out at the same time to ‘tackle issues that might otherwise crop up down the line’.

The council explained: “One thing we’ve taken action on was on some of the concrete-filled iron protective cladding to the piles under the northern end of the pier (the closest part to the beach) which have been taking quite a battering from the elements.

"These supports sit around the base of the piles and prevent erosion of the piles from shingle abrasion.

“To help prevent the abrasion, our contractors have added additional surrounds on top of the previous surrounds and poured concrete inside them.

"This will reduce the impact of the wind and sea on the piles and extend their life span.”

The council said its teams ‘carry out regular checks’ on the pier and as well as routine repair works during each month’s spring low tides, when the sea goes out ‘far enough for us to have a good amount of time on the beach’.

