Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council lights beacon for VE 80th Anniversary

By Nicola Williamson
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:12 BST
What a great night and such a privilege to be a part of the National Chain for the 8th time last night.

HUGE THANKS to crowds who came and supported our VE Day Beacon last night overlooking Willingdon at Butts Brow. A magnificent Beacon which was achieved with enormous help from Farmer Henry Brown and great to see his dad Richard and mum Margaret there last night who have supported us for many years.

We hope that those who were unable to make the climb to the Beacon were able to see it from their gardens.

Thank you those who helped build the Beacon and now photos of the lit Beacon. Last but not least enormous thanks to Julia and Chris who stayed with us until the Beacon burnt down and was safe which was very much appreciated.

