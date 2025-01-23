Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new facility where Worthing’s independent commercial fishermen can ‘prepare and sell their fresh fish’, is set to be built in the place of an unutilised rotunda.

Worthing Borough Council said ‘work is underway to transform the unutilised rotunda’ at Windsor Lawns.

“[It will be built] into a new facility where Worthing’s independent commercial fishermen can prepare and sell their fresh fish,” a council spokesperson said.

"Since 2021 the rotunda has been boarded up due to anti-social behaviour, but the site is now being brought to life again for the benefit of the town’s remaining professional fishermen.

A new facility where Worthing’s independent commercial fishermen can ‘prepare and sell their fresh fish’, is set to be built in the place of an unutilised rotunda. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"After years of planning with Worthing Fishermen’s Society, the project can now be brought to life after funding was secured from the Marine Management Organisation – a government body tasked with creating a prosperous future for seas, coasts and communities.”

The council said supporting funds have also been generated through its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund as well as donations from Sussex Bay and the marine conservation charity Sea-Changers.

"Once complete, the repurposed structure will host an ice-making machine, a cold storage facility, a community notice board and a sales area,” the council added.

“It’s hoped the facility will present an opportunity to revive the town’s once-thriving fishing scene.”

Since 2021, the rotunda has been 'boarded up due to anti-social behaviour', but the site is now being brought to life again for the 'benefit of the town’s remaining professional fishermen'. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Julian Church & Associates Ltd has designed the plans for the new facility. The council said the Worthing-based business will be ‘managing all aspects’ of its construction ‘free of charge’, adding: “We have been supporting the project with technical advice and support.

"It’s expected that the facility will be complete in Spring 2025.”

Windsor Lawns is ‘relatively small ornamental grassed area’, situated on the seafront at East Worthing. It is popular with those strolling along the promenade. This site was renamed in 2003, Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Year. It is now known as Windsor Lawns.