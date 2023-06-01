Workmen unearth time capsule from 1961 during regeneration work in Southwick

Newspapers from 60 years ago are among the items, which will go on display to the public before being reburied alongside a new capsule containing modern-day items.

The find has thrilled volunteers at the Southwick Society, who already have a lot of information about the changes to the town when Southwick Square was built.

Mary Candy, chairperson, said: “It is very exciting to uncover a time capsule during the redevelopment. Southwick Urban District Council was a very forward-thinking council with ambitious plans for Southwick in the '60s.

Southwick Square before the revamp

"It is great that they had the foresight to bury these items for future generations to find. Of course, they had no idea how long the capsule would remain hidden and whilst there will be some people who remember the opening of the square, the majority will not.

"We would be very happy to display it in the museum whilst the redevelopment continues, to give the public an opportunity to see it before it is reburied. We have a cinefilm of the opening of the Square which we show in the museum, which would tie in very nicely. If it is not to be reburied then we would be happy to give it a permanent home in our archive.”

Work was well underway to revitalise the area when the team from contractor Edburton Construction discovered the lead time capsule, which had been buried site during the official opening of the precinct on Saturday, April 29,1961.

It was found while carefully removing the commemorative stone in the pond. Inside were newspaper cuttings from the Shoreham Herald and the Brighton and Hove Herald, as well as a Southwick Urban District Council 1960/61 yearbook and a programme to mark the laying of the stone.

A Shoreham Herald dated Friday, August 28, 1961, was included in the time capsule

The stone was laid by Lt-Col Sir Herbert Shiner, chairman of West Sussex County Council, and blessed by the Reverend R.J. Leave, rector of Southwick, in front of residents and VIP guests during the opening ceremony.Adur District Council said the capsule and its contents will be put on public display Manor Cottage Heritage Centre before being reburied as the work is completed around mid-August.

The council wants the community to get involved by coming up with ideas of what they would like to see in the present-day capsule to be buried alongside it. Details of how to have your say will be posted on the council’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Steve Neocleous, Adur cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “This is a real find by the team working to regenerate Southwick Square and looking back to when the original shopping precinct was open highlights how important the work is to bring it into the 21st century.

"It really is a slice of local history and putting it on display in the heritage centre is a wonderful idea that will give residents and history buffs the chance to see what it looked like when it was officially opened more than 60 years ago.

The capsule and its contents will be put on public display at Manor Cottage Heritage Centre before being reburied

"And when the regeneration work is complete, I think it is a great idea to ask the community to give us their ideas of what items from 2023 they would like to see buried in it, so that in another 60 or 70 years people can see the huge changes that have taken place in their neighbourhood.”