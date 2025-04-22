Worthing Borough Council said the popular basketball court at Lyons Farm Open Space is ‘looking as good as new’, thanks to the ‘great work of local volunteers and our parks team’.

"In a project led by the Friends of Lyons Farm Open Space, the court now has a vibrant blue and orange paint job to help players practice and enjoy playing basketball together,” a council spokesperson said.

"It’s been made possible thanks to the volunteers’ application to Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions funding scheme, which awarded the group £3,000 for the work.

"Our cleansing team helped jet wash the court before the painting began and our park rangers have installed new backboards and nets to the hoops to ensure the facility looks the part.”

The council said the improvements were made ‘at the request of the community’. Nearby residents and visitors to the green space, located on Sompting Road, asked for the better basketball facilities in a recent consultation.

"We hope locals enjoy using the new-look court and would like to thank the Friends of Lyons Farm Open Space for their continued support in making the green space a pleasant place to visit,” the council added.

"The group is always looking for new members and hosts a task day on the first Sunday of each month, which includes activities such as planting and litter picking.”

View the group's Facebook page to find out more: www.facebook.com/groups/342090451129524/

