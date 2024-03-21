Worthing community groups invited to express an interest in development funding

Community groups and organisations’ projects could be eligible for funding ahead of the re-opening of Worthing Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund.

"Applications for the fund will open in May, but the council is inviting groups to express an interest now by filling out a simple form,” a borough council spokesperson said.

"The Worthing CIL Neighbourhood Fund is made up of a proportion of the payments collected from developers building in the local area, to offset the impact felt by residents.

"The fund covers one-off project costs up to a maximum of £15,000, with over £205,000 available for groups to bid for.”

Last year the fund was expanded to make it ‘more inclusive and easier’ to apply for and 45 groups successfully secured funding for a ‘wide range of projects that are benefitting people across Worthing’.

Feedback on the changes to the fund was collected through the year and the council has used this to ‘shape the funding priorities’ for 2024.

The spokesperson added: “Groups advised the council that caring for the environment and providing more opportunities for young people are top priorities, as well as greater collaboration and sharing of resources with each other.

"The council was also asked to support groups to learn about how they could become more inclusive and welcoming to diverse communities.

"To help support groups to achieve these priorities, this year the council will prioritise projects focused on helping Worthing’s residents and communities become more connected within and across neighbourhoods and more involved in designing projects.”

Groups will be encouraged to collaborate with one another to design projects that focus on improving health and wellbeing, tackling environmental issues, caring for Worthing’s neighbourhoods, and growing community co-operation.

A series of community workshop events will take place in May, offering groups the chance to find out more about the fund and get an opportunity to network with each other:

– Thursday, May 9 from 9.30am to 11.30am in the Shaftesbury Room at Worthing Leisure Centre on Shaftesbury Avenue;

– Thursday, May 9 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Northbrook Barn Community Centre on Squadron Drive;

– Friday, May 10 from 10am to midday at The Sidney Walter Centre on Sussex Road

Carl Walker, the deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “It has been fantastic to see how the projects that were given funding last year have been making such a positive impact in our communities.

“The feedback from groups on the changes we made has been rewarding to hear, and this year we want to go further by supporting groups to continue the vital work they are already doing, but also help them to work together to reach wider groups of people.”

Visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/worthing-cil/neighbourhood-fund/ to sign up for the community workshop events and find answers to some frequently asked questions.

