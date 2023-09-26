Worthing could get a new conservation area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee has given its support to a new Marine Gardens conservation area, which would encompass the gardens and surrounding buildings.
The proposal from the Worthing Society would include Marine Gardens and its restaurant, which were established in 1930, and the three main housing blocks of Hastings, Romney and Winchelsea Courts that surround the gardens.
The committee approved changes to the Goring Hall and Steyne Gardens conservation areas, by including the Goring/Tarring gap and several buildings surrounding the gardens respectively, also proposed by the society.
Members said the report had ‘lots in it that’s good’, adding they ‘fully support’ the proposals, with council officers adding it was a ‘logical’ proposal upon closer assessment. he proposal will now be passed to the council’s executive member for regeneration for authorisation before a public consultation is held.