BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Worthing could get a new conservation area

A new conservation area could be created in Worthing after councillors gave their support to proposals.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee has given its support to a new Marine Gardens conservation area, which would encompass the gardens and surrounding buildings.

The proposal from the Worthing Society would include Marine Gardens and its restaurant, which were established in 1930, and the three main housing blocks of Hastings, Romney and Winchelsea Courts that surround the gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The committee approved changes to the Goring Hall and Steyne Gardens conservation areas, by including the Goring/Tarring gap and several buildings surrounding the gardens respectively, also proposed by the society.

Most Popular
Marine Gardens, Worthing. Picture: GoogleMarine Gardens, Worthing. Picture: Google
Marine Gardens, Worthing. Picture: Google

Members said the report had ‘lots in it that’s good’, adding they ‘fully support’ the proposals, with council officers adding it was a ‘logical’ proposal upon closer assessment. he proposal will now be passed to the council’s executive member for regeneration for authorisation before a public consultation is held.

Related topics:Marine GardensWorthing Borough CouncilHastings