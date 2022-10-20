Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Worthing council facing 'difficult decisions' amid £2m overspend

Worthing Borough Council’s leader has said there are likely to be ‘difficult decisions’ before the end of the year.

By Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
23 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 3:33pm
Council leader Beccy Cooper has warned there could be difficult decisions ahead
Council leader Beccy Cooper has warned there could be difficult decisions ahead

The council is currently projected to spend £2.3million over budget this year, even after using reserves.

It is reviewing major projects, with some ‘reprofiled’ to later years, and staff and service cuts have not been ruled out to make savings at a time of high inflation, rising energy bills, and increasing demand on the council’s housing department.

Responding to fears of service and staff cuts, council leader Beccy Cooper said at a media briefing earlier this month that there ‘may well be some difficult decisions to make before the year’s end’.

Most Popular

Worthing Borough Council is facing a projected overspend as prices skyrocket

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Dr Cooper said: “We have found our costs absolutely soaring. Our in-year budget is looking like we’re going to continue to have to make savings. We have found efficiencies that have allowed us to keep our front-line services but inevitably, to be absolutely honest, there may well be some difficult decisions to make before the year end. By December you’ll see how many savings we have found within the current budget.”

Dr Cooper said available assets and any possible income streams which could prevent cuts were being looked at. She said current funding pots from central government, such as the Shared Prosperity Fund and Levelling Up Fund, were ‘not long-term sustainable funding’.

“After 12 years of austerity, for Jeremy Hunt to come out and say ‘we might have to make further efficiency savings to the public sector’, well good luck,” said Dr Cooper. “We really are working as best we can right now on the minimum, with all the costs going up.”

Worthing Borough CouncilWorthingLevelling Up FundJeremy Hunt