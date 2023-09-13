The Leader of Worthing Borough Council is bidding to make the step up to Parliament at thenext general election.

Having become the first Worthing Labour councillor for more than 40 years in 2017, Dr Beccy Cooper is looking to ‘repeat that success at national level’, by replacing Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley as Worthing West MP.

Last year’s local elections saw Dr Cooper become council leader and now the Labour group is hoping to gain its first MP.

"There’s still a heck of a lot of hard work ahead,” Dr Cooper said. “Proving myself in the selection process and then taking our policies out to the community is in some ways a daunting prospect but one I’m very much looking forward to.

"We have some great local policies coming forward which marry with the national outlook and I feel very strongly that as at recent local elections,

people are ready for change.

"There has been apathy from politicians across the country for far too long, and we’ll be listening hard to voters to highlight the issues that mean most to them.”

A large swing will be needed if Dr Cooper is to prove successful with only 300 votes between the two main parties on current predictions.

