BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Worthing council leader bids to become new MP

The Leader of Worthing Borough Council is bidding to make the step up to Parliament at thenext general election.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Having become the first Worthing Labour councillor for more than 40 years in 2017, Dr Beccy Cooper is looking to ‘repeat that success at national level’, by replacing Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley as Worthing West MP.

Last year’s local elections saw Dr Cooper become council leader and now the Labour group is hoping to gain its first MP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s still a heck of a lot of hard work ahead,” Dr Cooper said. “Proving myself in the selection process and then taking our policies out to the community is in some ways a daunting prospect but one I’m very much looking forward to.

Most Popular
Having become the first Worthing Labour councillor for more than 40 years in 2017, Dr Beccy Cooper is looking to ‘repeat that success at national level’, by replacing Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley as Worthing West MP. Photo contributedHaving become the first Worthing Labour councillor for more than 40 years in 2017, Dr Beccy Cooper is looking to ‘repeat that success at national level’, by replacing Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley as Worthing West MP. Photo contributed
Having become the first Worthing Labour councillor for more than 40 years in 2017, Dr Beccy Cooper is looking to ‘repeat that success at national level’, by replacing Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley as Worthing West MP. Photo contributed

"We have some great local policies coming forward which marry with the national outlook and I feel very strongly that as at recent local elections,

people are ready for change.

"There has been apathy from politicians across the country for far too long, and we’ll be listening hard to voters to highlight the issues that mean most to them.”

A large swing will be needed if Dr Cooper is to prove successful with only 300 votes between the two main parties on current predictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council leader added: “Our town has a great deal to offer and there is a lot of learning from Worthing that could benefit the wider national picture. The experience I’ve gained in the last two general elections will stand me in good stead and I’m ready to start believing in third time lucky.”

Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilParliament