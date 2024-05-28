Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Crematorium is participating in a world-leading trial.

The crematorium in Horsham Road in Findon has become the first in the world to trial a switch to ‘cleaner, greener hydrogen energy’.

The pioneering Worthing HyCrem project involves one of the three cremators at the site being powered exclusively with green hydrogen, for a four-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes at the crematorium – which has the ‘largest carbon footprint’ of Worthing Borough Council’s sites – are geared towards the council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The crematorium in Horsham Road in Findon has become the first in the world to trial a switch to ‘cleaner, greener hydrogen energy’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Cremation is an energy-intensive process, with virtually all crematoria currently reliant on natural gas,” a council spokesperson said.

"The new process uses green hydrogen, which is produced using electricity from renewable sources.

"Unlike natural gas, hydrogen doesn’t give off carbon emissions when burnt. Green hydrogen is also produced without any carbon emissions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Borough Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and committed to improving the environment in order to meet its ambition to become a carbon-neutral local authority by 2030 and a net zero borough by 2045.

The HyCrem trial is the latest in a line of projects introduced to ‘help the council achieve these targets’ – including the Worthing Heat Network, Trees for Streets, the Sussex Bay initiative, the roll-out of public electric charging points and active travel initiatives like the Donkey Bike scheme.

The spokesperson for the council added: “Total project funding of £1,168,500 was awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero through its £55m Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, which forms part of the £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). NZIP provides backing for innovative low-carbon technologies and infrastructure.

"The HyCrem project has been in development for over a year and is a joint effort, with FT Pipeline Systems acting as lead partner to Worthing Borough Council. DFW Europe, Net Zero Associates, Ricardo-AEA, PJ Combustion Solutions, Abbott Risk Consulting, Safety Monitors and GeoPura are also all involved with the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Brighton will be monitoring the air quality throughout the four-week trial and will identify any changes in emissions, the council said.

A business case will be developed to ‘permanently reduce emissions’ at the crematorium using the ‘most appropriate technology’, once the findings of the project have been evaluated.

Sophie Cox, Worthing’s cabinet member for young people, communities and climate crisis, said: “We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and as a council we are determined to focus our efforts on finding ways to reduce our emissions and become a carbon-neutral council by 2030.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this world-leading project, which will help us and other local authorities deepen our understanding on how to use technology to reduce carbon emissions at energy-intensive buildings like crematoria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Dombey, the HyCrem project manager at Net Zero Associates, said: “The transition to net zero will involve all areas of the economy, including cremations. It’s incredibly exciting to be part of this project which will identify how we can do so – and is even a world first.”