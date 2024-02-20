Worthing fly-tipping: 'Major health hazard' is the 'responsibility of the occupier to clear'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Photos from Goring Road show a number of household items which have been dumped.

Locals have raised concern over the ‘major health hazard’ which is ‘getting bigger by the day’.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We were frustrated to discover that someone had fly-tipped waste in Goring Road, Worthing, last week.

“Fly-tipping is illegal and we will take action as soon as possible to ensure waste is cleared which is disturbing a public space and a danger to public health. We also work to hold those responsible to account.

“Nearby residents have kindly notified us of the offence in Goring Road, but the land affected is privately owned, meaning it’s the responsibility of the occupier to clear.”

The council said it has ‘attempted to contact’ the landowner and ‘notified them of their options’ to ensure the mess will be cleared for those affected.

"If no attempt is made to address the incident then further action will be taken against the landowner,” the spokesperson added.

“Fly-tipping can lead to a fine of up to £50,000 and imprisonment.