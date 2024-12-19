A new petition is calling for the owners of Worthing Lido to take action, as it ‘now stands in disrepair’ and is ‘perilously close to falling into the sea’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition is calling for Worthing Borough Council to inform the public of their plans to repair and renovate it 'in a manner fitting for such a significant historical structure' - and their 'funding initiatives such as applying to English Heritage'.

The Worthing Lido Entertainment Centre is described by its owners said ‘the perfect all-year-round seafront attraction’ – with ‘various children's amusements both indoor and out’ and a café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic seafront structure, formally a swimming pool, has previously been the subject of a public consultation – with people asked for their say on refurbishment options.

A new petition is calling for the owners of Worthing Lido to take action, as it ‘now stands in disrepair’ and is ‘perilously close to falling into the sea’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

A heated pool, spa, boutique hotel, music venue, and a restaurant were all on the table as possible options.

Worthing Borough Council said more ‘conversations’ will follow in the new year.

Local resident Elaine Deed, who started the new petition this month, wrote: “As a resident of the seaside town of Worthing, it is distressing to witness the sad state of The Worthing Lido, a grade II listed building with noteworthy historical significance. Our beloved lido, once a symbol of local heritage, now stands in disrepair, marked by graffiti and perilously close to falling into the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Worthing Lido is more than a structure; it's an embodiment of Worthing's rich cultural history and cherished memories, enjoyed in the past by locals and visitors. The Lido is a part of the town's identity but its current condition affronts its original glory and purpose.

In ‘returning it to its former glory’, the petitioner said the lido can be ‘appreciated and enjoyed by generations to come’, whilst ‘embodying the spirit’ of the people of Worthing and attracting visitors to the town. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"Historically, structures that are Grade II listed, like our lido, have been protected due to their national importance in the architectural or historic context. They represent a crucial aspect of the nation's heritage. Let's not allow our heritage to be erased due to neglect.”

In ‘returning it to its former glory’, the petitioner said the lido can be ‘appreciated and enjoyed by generations to come’, whilst ‘embodying the spirit’ of the people of Worthing and attracting visitors to the town.

She added: “Let us strive to reclaim our shared heritage, to safeguard our town's iconic structures, and to rewrite the narrative of neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sign this petition to support the repair and renovation of the Worthing Lido.”

Worthing Borough Council has issued a statement, in response to the petition.

A spokesperson said: "We fully agree that the lido is a treasured asset of our town, invoking memories from years gone past and with an opportunity to provide future memories in the years ahead. It is a unique heritage building but it is an asset that needs attention to ensure it continues to reinvent itself for generations to come.

"We will be inviting individuals, organisations and communities in the new year to be part of safeguarding this asset as we can't do this on our own. The conversations will include how this asset and others, including the pier, could be funded in the immediate future, as well as the long term."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said in 2022 that Worthing Lido renovation work would cost £2million – and after that it may become a swimming pool again.

The petition has so far been signed by more than 260 people – with a goal of 500. To add your signature, visit www.change.org/p/urgent-repair-and-renovation-of-the-worthing-lido?