Worthing Borough Council has become the 55th local authority in the UK to sign a ‘Fair Tax Declaration’.

The Councils for Fair Tax Declaration involves local authorities ‘committing to responsibly manage’ their own tax affairs, require ‘greater transparency from suppliers’ and join calls for rule changes that would allow councils to ‘tackle tax avoidance and award contracts to suppliers that demonstrate responsible tax conduct’.

Worthing council said its members’ decision to sign up to the movement – created by the Fair Tax Foundation – has demonstrated the commitment ‘to support businesses that positively contribute to their communities’.

Council leader Beccy Cooper said: “I’m really pleased we’ve shown our commitment to the Fair Tax Declaration. Ensuring a fair deal for our citizens is an essential part of our council for the community approach that will allow us all to thrive.

“Local authorities should take the lead in promoting responsible tax conduct, and we look forward to supporting businesses in the region that are committed to supporting our communities.”

Recent research by the Fair Tax Foundation found that 66 per cent of the public agree that the UK Government and local authorities ‘should consider a company’s ethics’ and how they pay their tax, as well as ‘value for money and quality of service provided’, when awarding contracts.

According to the Fair Tax Foundation, the UK is estimated to lose around £17bn every year as a result of multinational companies ‘moving the location of their profits’ from high-tax countries to low-tax authorities and tax havens.

A foundation spokesperson said: “Aggressive tax avoidance negatively distorts national and local economies and reduces the amount of funding for the vital public services on which communities rely.”

Foundation networks manager Mary Patel added: “We’re delighted to see Worthing Borough Council standing up for responsible tax conduct by supporting the Councils for Fair Tax Declaration.