Worthing Borough Council said the team from Sunninghill has begun the groundworks for the project in Victoria Road – which will house Worthing residents ‘in need of somewhere to live’.

A social media update read: “Over the coming weeks, the first foundations of the new homes will begin to appear on the site of the old RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road.

“There are almost 2,000 households on the housing register in Worthing and these new properties will mean we can help local families who are at risk of becoming homeless.

"We are currently having to house hundreds of families outside the area, away from their friends, relatives, jobs and schools, which damages their quality of life and is very expensive.”

The council said this project – for ‘energy-efficient’ homes – will see Worthing residents brought back to Worthing.

It added: “We’ll be able to focus more of our resources on providing services to the community. We’ve secured around £800,000 of government cash to help fund the development.”

It is hoped that the first Worthing residents will be able to move into the new homes in the winter of 2025, the council said.

