Worthing Pier has been temporarily closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

During the autumn and winter, Worthing Borough Council ‘occasionally has to close the pier’ to make sure residents and visitors are ‘not put at risk during particularly strong coastal winds’.

"Worthing Pier has been closed temporarily as a safety precaution after one of its supports was damaged in the recent severe weather,” a council spokesperson said on Thursday, October 10.

"However while the council’s engineers were carrying out a regular inspection of the pier, they identified that in recent days part of the underside of the structure had unfortunately suffered what is believed to be storm damage.

Worthing Pier has been temporarily closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"It is believed to be the first time in more than 25 years that such an event has happened in Worthing.”

The council its priority is the safety of the public so, ‘on the advice of independent structural engineers’, it has brought in contractors to ‘make sure the pier is safe and to carry out repairs’.

The spokesperson added: “In the meantime the council has closed the pier until that work has been completed.

"The repair can only take place at a spring low tide, when the tide goes far enough out for the work to be done safely.

"The intention is that the work will begin on the next spring tide, on October 15. It could take several days to complete in suitable weather conditions.

"In the meantime, watercraft including boats and paddleboards must not go under the pier. The council has contacted local fishermen and harbour authorities about this.

"The council is grateful for everyone’s patience while the repairs take place, in particular the pier businesses and their staff. Although the closure is frustrating, keeping everyone safe has to come first.”

The council said it will provide further updates on its Facebook account.