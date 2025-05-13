Worthing town centre development: Photos show major progress as new homes take shape

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 11:19 BST
Works to convert the former RAF Air Cadets building in Worthing into new energy-efficient homes are making good progress.

Worthing Borough Council said its contractor, Sunninghill, has now completed the brick and blockwork on the first floor of the site – of the old RAF Air Cadets building – in Victoria Road, and is now ‘pushing on into the second floor’.

"The 11 new energy-efficient homes being built for us in Worthing town centre are rising up from the ground swiftly now,” a council spokesperson said.

"The new homes are being built for Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live and are designed to be so well insulated and ventilated that they need very little energy to heat or cool, meaning far lower fuel bills for the tenants.

“There are around 2,000 households on the housing register in Worthing and we are currently having to house hundreds of local families in temporary accommodation outside the area, away from their friends, relatives, jobs and schools, which damages their quality of life and is very expensive.”

The council said this project will bring Worthing residents back to the West Sussex seaside town.

It also means the council will be able to ‘focus more of our resources on providing services to the community’.

It is hoped that that people will be able to move into the new homes ‘this winter’.

