Worthing town centre flats: plans for homes above Poundland approved
Developers Worthing Holdings Ltd applied for a change-of-use to allow for flats at 56 Montague Street. Permission for 26 has been granted by Worthing Borough Council officers under permitted development rights.
The plans were set out in six applications to the council, of which four have been approved. The remaining applications, making a total of 32 flats, are yet to be decided on.
The 18 first-floor flats will be partially replacing derelict commercial space that backs onto Chandos Road, with 11 flats proposed for the second floor and three on the third.
The building’s ground-floor commercial space, occupied by Poundland, will remain, with some changes to allow access to the new first and second-floor flats. One three-bedroom flat is included in the plans alongside 31 one-bedroom/studio flats.
No objections to the plans were submitted, though council officers require a noise assessment be carried out before the homes are first occupied.
