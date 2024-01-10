A street in Worthing’s town centre will close for repair works next week.

West Sussex Council is set to undertake works on Montague Street, which will be closed at the West End from Wednesday, January 17. ‘Approximately 77 metres’ of the road will be closed for up to five days.

A county council notice read: “It is required for the safety of the public and workforce, while West Sussex County Council undertakes a daytime road closure between Gratwicke Road and Surrey Street for carriageway patching works.

"West Street and the turn into Montague Street from West Buildings have one-way status revoked.

"The restriction will be in place daytime only, from 9.30am until 3pm.”

The council said an ‘alternative route will be signed on site’.

Access will be ‘maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians’, the notice added.