Worthing town centre to get new ‘green wall’

A planned public art space in Worthing town centre is to become a ‘green wall’ instead.

Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the change to the legal agreement for plans for 14 homes at 31-35 Montague Street, above the former Woolworths shop, at its meeting on Wednesday, June 18.

This would see the council build a new green wall and signage along the Montague-Place-facing outer brick wall, with the developer no longer required to provide a public art installation on the site, as part of original plans approved in 2021.

Council officers told the committee a green wall would fit better with the planned scheme for Montague Place, named ‘Montague Gardens’.

A 'green wall' is going to be added to the Montague-Place-facing part of the building. Picture: Google

A report to the committee gave no indication of cost incurred to the council, but said the freeholder of the site would need to grant the council a licence to affix before they could proceed with the wall.

Changes to the legal agreement also saw just over £200,000 outstanding to the council by the developer paid in place of providing 20 per cent affordable housing, to be paid in five phased payments.

Council officers said the developer had originally asked to remove the payment altogether from the original agreement, as they were unsure if they would be able to pay it.

The agreement also required the developer to pay £14,000 as a public open space contribution.